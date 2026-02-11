Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 96.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

Sales decline 47.61% to Rs 418.69 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers declined 96.62% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 47.61% to Rs 418.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 799.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales418.69799.21 -48 OPM %-0.6913.35 -PBDT7.28101.23 -93 PBT3.5498.54 -96 NP2.5274.63 -97

