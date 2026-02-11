Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 96.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.61% to Rs 418.69 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers declined 96.62% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 47.61% to Rs 418.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 799.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.418.69799.21-0.6913.357.28101.233.5498.542.5274.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News