Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

Sales rise 158.82% to Rs 135.52 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 158.82% to Rs 135.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales135.5252.36 159 OPM %6.872.86 -PBDT5.97-1.60 LP PBT4.23-3.55 LP NP3.43-2.60 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Salzer Electronics standalone net profit declines 12.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Salzer Electronics standalone net profit declines 12.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Crysdale Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Crysdale Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 153.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 153.60% in the December 2025 quarter

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance