Salzer Electronics standalone net profit declines 12.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.40% to Rs 411.95 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics declined 12.56% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.40% to Rs 411.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 333.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.411.95333.828.6910.2924.0925.5317.1819.6512.7414.57

