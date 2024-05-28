Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 182.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 125.83% to Rs 764.26 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries rose 182.91% to Rs 33.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 125.83% to Rs 764.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 338.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales764.26338.42 126 OPM %2.012.12 -PBDT17.2015.65 10 PBT13.5611.76 15 NP33.2711.76 183
