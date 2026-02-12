Magnanimous Trade & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 91.84% to Rs 0.72 croreNet loss of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 91.84% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.728.82 -92 OPM %51.3978.34 -PBDT0.377.19 -95 PBT0.377.13 -95 NP-0.017.13 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:08 PM IST