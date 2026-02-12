Magnanimous Trade & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 91.84% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net loss of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 91.84% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.728.8251.3978.340.377.190.377.13-0.017.13

