Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit rises 152.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 35.02 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Wires Industries rose 152.50% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.0230.8621.4220.224.493.881.010.401.010.40

