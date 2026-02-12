Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit rises 152.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 35.02 croreNet profit of Shalimar Wires Industries rose 152.50% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.0230.86 13 OPM %21.4220.22 -PBDT4.493.88 16 PBT1.010.40 153 NP1.010.40 153
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:08 PM IST