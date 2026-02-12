Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

Sales decline 41.32% to Rs 6.42 crore

Net loss of Scoobee Day Garments India reported to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 41.32% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.4210.94 -41 OPM %-24.309.60 -PBDT-1.730.65 PL PBT-3.400.06 PL NP-2.550.06 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Eastern Treads reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Eastern Treads reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 868.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 868.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today