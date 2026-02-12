Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.32% to Rs 6.42 crore

Net loss of Scoobee Day Garments India reported to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 41.32% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.4210.94-24.309.60-1.730.65-3.400.06-2.550.06

