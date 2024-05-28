Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 197.62 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 17.21% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 197.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.53% to Rs 6.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 783.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 649.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
