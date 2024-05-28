Business Standard
Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 197.62 crore
Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 17.21% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 197.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.53% to Rs 6.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 783.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 649.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales197.62188.38 5 783.83649.77 21 OPM %1.681.71 -2.082.13 - PBDT3.633.14 16 14.5112.85 13 PBT1.891.67 13 7.516.55 15 NP1.431.22 17 6.725.44 24
First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

