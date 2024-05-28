Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Adani Enterprises approves raising Rs 16,600 cr via equity issuance

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
At meeting held 28 May 2024
The Board of Adani Enterprises at its meeting held on 28 May 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Re 1 each of the Company and / or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,600 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP) or other permissible mode in one or more tranches and in accordance with the applicable laws, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals including approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 24 June 2024 and other regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon