Mahanagar Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1311.45, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23541.8. The Sensex is at 77733.58, up 0.15%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has gained around 0.87% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34444.95, down 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1312.8, up 3.02% on the day. Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up 5.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.75% jump in NIFTY and a 1.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

