Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging Rs 381-cr order

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging Rs 381-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Ceinsys Tech hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,903.90 after the company announced that it has received Letter of Intent on 9 January 2024 for for Wainganga Nalganga River Link Project, valued at Rs 381.18 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, the company secured the order from the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation, Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Hydropower Project Investigation Department, Nagpur.

The project involves a detailed survey, investigation, hydrology study, design, and estimation of various components such as the main canal, feeder canal, lis, pipeline, tunnels, enroute tanks, PDN, and other relevant structures. The scope of work is aimed at preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Wainganga Nalganga River Link Project, which spans across the districts of Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Washim, and Buldhana in Maharashtra.

 

The company has been given a time frame of six months to complete the project.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing enterprise geospatial & engineering services and sale of software and electricity.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 150% to Rs 11.65 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 4.66 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales was at Rs 90.04 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 54.5% year on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; IT shares in demand

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; IT shares in demand

Economic growth in South Asia expected to remain robust in 2025, primarily driven by strong performance in India: United Nations

Economic growth in South Asia expected to remain robust in 2025, primarily driven by strong performance in India: United Nations

Senores Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet

Senores Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers 6th Scorpene Submarine 'VAGHSHEER' to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers 6th Scorpene Submarine 'VAGHSHEER' to Indian Navy

CliniOps Inc. announces strategic partnership with Indegene

CliniOps Inc. announces strategic partnership with Indegene

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon