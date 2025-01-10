Business Standard

Depreciation pressure on South Asian currencies expected to ease in near term

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2025 report stated that most South Asian currenciesincluding the Indian rupee and the Bangladesh takadepreciated against the United States dollar between January and November 2024. The United States dollar remained strong for most of 2024, except for a period of weakness from late July through September amid market expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Following this temporary setback, the United States dollar resumed its upward trajectory during the fourth quarter of 2024. In the near term, depreciation pressure on South Asian currencies is expected to ease, as monetary loosening in the United States has increased the attractiveness of both direct and portfolio investments in the regions economies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Market trade sideways; pharma shares slide for 3rd day

Apollo Micro Systems board OKs fund raising plan

Indian economy forecast to expand by 6.6% in 2025 says United Nations

NSE SME Delta Autocorp's IPO ends with subscription of 309 times

Active Clothing Co Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

