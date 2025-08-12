Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 1.27%

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1354.4, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% drop in NIFTY and a 18.18% drop in the Nifty Energy index.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1354.4, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24611.85. The Sensex is at 80661.84, up 0.07%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 8.23% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34610.35, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.51 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 12.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
