Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 1.27%

Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 1.27%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1354.4, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% drop in NIFTY and a 18.18% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1354.4, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24611.85. The Sensex is at 80661.84, up 0.07%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 8.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34610.35, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTPC Ltd up for third straight session

NTPC Ltd up for third straight session

Praj Inds hits 52-week low after reporting weak Q1 numbers

Praj Inds hits 52-week low after reporting weak Q1 numbers

Belrise Industries rises after Q1 PAT jumps over 56% YoY to Rs 111.68 crore

Belrise Industries rises after Q1 PAT jumps over 56% YoY to Rs 111.68 crore

INR supported on strength in equities

INR supported on strength in equities

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon