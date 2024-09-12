Mahanagar Telephone Nigam signs MoU with NBCC

To develop 13.88 acres of land at Pankha Road-l Janakpuri, New Delhi

This Project aims to transform the land into a state of the art residential/ commercial space, leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NBCC (India) to develop a prominent land parcel of MTNL measuring approximately 13.88 acres located on Pankha Road-l Janakpuri, New Delhi.