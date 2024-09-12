Business Standard
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam signs MoU with NBCC

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
To develop 13.88 acres of land at Pankha Road-l Janakpuri, New Delhi
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NBCC (India) to develop a prominent land parcel of MTNL measuring approximately 13.88 acres located on Pankha Road-l Janakpuri, New Delhi.
This Project aims to transform the land into a state of the art residential/ commercial space, leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

