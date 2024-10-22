Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 23.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.76% to Rs 163.17 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 23.55% to Rs 151.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 197.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.76% to Rs 163.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 205.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales163.17205.92 -21 OPM %98.6497.28 -PBDT161.17200.42 -20 PBT160.69199.90 -20 NP151.16197.73 -24
