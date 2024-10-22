Festive season to boost digital payment transactions, notes RBI Bulletin

Digital payment transactions are expected to gain from strong tailwinds with the onset of the festive season, marked by mega e-commerce sales and rising demand from smaller towns and cities. RBI noted in its October Bulletin. Increasingly, consumers in Tier 3 to 6 cities are using digital payment services daily. These developments highlight the vast potential for driving adoption and ensuring sustained usage of digital payments at the grassroots level.
