Maharashtra Seamless gains on securing Rs 256-cr domestic order for seamless pipes

Maharashtra Seamless gains on securing Rs 256-cr domestic order for seamless pipes

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Maharashtra Seamless added 2.25% to Rs 616.80 after the company has secured a domestic order worth approximately Rs 256 crore for the supply of seamless pipes to the oil and gas sector.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, marks a significant win for the company in the energy infrastructure space.

The contract involves the supply of seamless pipes, with dispatches to be carried out gradually over the next two quarters as per the customers schedule.

The company confirmed that the order does not involve any promoter or related party interest and is not a related party transaction.

Maharashtra Seamless is manufacture seamless pipes & tubes with the finest quality and wide product range using the world renowned CPE technology.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 78.2% year-on-year to Rs 230.32 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a marginal 0.05% decline in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 1,145.27 crore compared to Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers trade with modest cuts; realty shares tumble

RBI says INR drops 1.7% against US dollar in Aug-25

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Birlasoft at 'AA+/A1+'; maintains 'stable' outlook

DXY pulls back from 2-week high; US PCE data eyed

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

