Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2025.

Hindustan Copper Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2025.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 9.08% to Rs 702.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29272 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 6.53% to Rs 328.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd soared 5.26% to Rs 467.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty surpasses 25,000; GK Energy IPO allotment today

Airbus

Airbus directors to visit Delhi as govt pushes for Make in India plans

copper

Hindustan Copper soars 43% in Sept; here are 2 key reasons behind rally

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

CBI probing FCRA violation by activist Sonam Wangchuk's institution

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 205.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 4.73% to Rs 915.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58981 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Birlasoft at 'AA+/A1+'; maintains 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Birlasoft at 'AA+/A1+'; maintains 'stable' outlook

DXY pulls back from 2-week high; US PCE data eyed

DXY pulls back from 2-week high; US PCE data eyed

RateGain appoints Amarpreet Singh as Chief Customer Officer

RateGain appoints Amarpreet Singh as Chief Customer Officer

Board of Natco Pharma considers demerger of agro biz

Board of Natco Pharma considers demerger of agro biz

Barometers trade with modest cuts; realty shares tumble

Barometers trade with modest cuts; realty shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon