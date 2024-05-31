Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 10.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.32% to Rs 25.41 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 32.87% to Rs 7.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.48% to Rs 90.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures declined 10.14% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.25.4120.4490.4160.8914.8017.5615.7316.832.682.8610.818.002.562.7910.377.721.862.077.645.75