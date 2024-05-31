Business Standard
Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 10.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 24.32% to Rs 25.41 crore
Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures declined 10.14% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.87% to Rs 7.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.48% to Rs 90.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.4120.44 24 90.4160.89 48 OPM %14.8017.56 -15.7316.83 - PBDT2.682.86 -6 10.818.00 35 PBT2.562.79 -8 10.377.72 34 NP1.862.07 -10 7.645.75 33
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

