Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.91% to Rs 45.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.3153.25-5.23-0.09-2.74-0.44-3.54-1.22-2.63-0.81