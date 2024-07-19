Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 14.91% to Rs 45.31 crore
Net Loss of Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.91% to Rs 45.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.3153.25 -15 OPM %-5.23-0.09 -PBDT-2.74-0.44 -523 PBT-3.54-1.22 -190 NP-2.63-0.81 -225
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE: UltraTech Cement Q1 consolidated net profit flat at Rs 1,696.6 crore

UPSC issues notice to cancel IAS selection of officer Pooja Khedkar

Microsoft outage: Govt in touch with authorities, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

ICAI CA 2024: November Final Exam dates announced at icai.org, view details

Microsoft's 'Screen of Death' error chokes global services: What's impacted

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon