Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.08% to Rs 477.31 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 30.35% to Rs 70.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 477.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 361.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.477.31361.3961.4665.81104.6380.7293.6372.0670.2353.88