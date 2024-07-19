Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 34.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.69% to Rs 117.60 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies declined 34.83% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales117.60119.62 -2 OPM %9.9513.94 -PBDT13.0116.76 -22 PBT9.6813.50 -28 NP7.0910.88 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content