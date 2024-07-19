Business Standard
Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 65.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 34.00% to Rs 88.20 crore
Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 65.22% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.00% to Rs 88.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales88.20133.64 -34 OPM %9.829.29 -PBDT7.9011.46 -31 PBT2.857.74 -63 NP2.015.78 -65
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

