Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 65.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 65.22% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.00% to Rs 88.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.