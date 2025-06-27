Friday, June 27, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra Lifespace Developers bags redevelopment project in Mulund, Mumbai

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) announced its appointment as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai.

The project spans across a 3.08-acre land parcel and has an estimated development value of approximately Rs 1,250 crore.

The site offers excellent connectivity, being just 1.4km from the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 0.8 km from the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. It also provides seamless access to the Eastern Express Highway and the Mulund-Airoli Bridge, facilitating convenient travel to Navi Mumbai, and other business hubs

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

