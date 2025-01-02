Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics allots 81,129 equity shares under ESOP

Mahindra Logistics allots 81,129 equity shares under ESOP

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Mahindra Logistics has allotted 81,129 equity shares under the Mahindra Logistics Employee Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2018.

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 72,13,14,700/- (comprising of 7,21,31,470 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) from Rs. 72,05,03,410/- (comprising of 7,20,50,341 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) with effect from 1 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland records 5% growth in Dec sales volumes

Ashok Leyland records 5% growth in Dec sales volumes

Shares may slide at opening bell

Shares may slide at opening bell

Stock Alert: NMDC, Tata Motors, South Indian Bank, DCX Systems

Stock Alert: NMDC, Tata Motors, South Indian Bank, DCX Systems

Vishnu Prakash bags LoI from Rajasthan Govt

Vishnu Prakash bags LoI from Rajasthan Govt

Tata Motors achieves total sales of 2.35 lakh vehicles in Q3 FY24-25

Tata Motors achieves total sales of 2.35 lakh vehicles in Q3 FY24-25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon