Mahindra Logistics allots 81,129 equity shares under ESOP

Mahindra Logistics has allotted 81,129 equity shares under the Mahindra Logistics Employee Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2018.
Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 72,13,14,700/- (comprising of 7,21,31,470 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) from Rs. 72,05,03,410/- (comprising of 7,20,50,341 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) with effect from 1 January 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content