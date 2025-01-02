Business Standard

Shares may slide at opening bell

Shares may slide at opening bell

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty January 2025 futures contract is currently down 30 points, indicating a negative start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,782.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,690.37 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 January 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5351.85 crore (so far) in the secondary market during January 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 2589.63 crore in December 2024.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were up 110 points, signaling a strong opening for U.S. stocks today.

 

Asian stocks began the New Year on a cautious note on Thursday after an inauspicious end to an otherwise stellar 2024 for global equity investors.

Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1% in the three months to December 31, advance government data showed on Thursday. The reading slowed sharply from the 3.2% seen in the prior quarter.

The US market was closed on Wednesday for New Year's Day.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity indices closed with moderate gains on the first trading day of 2025. The Nifty surpassed the 23,700 mark after an initial dip to 23,562.80. Buying activity was observed across sectors, with notable strength in autos, media, and consumer durables. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 368.40 points or 0.47% to 78,507.41. The Nifty 50 index added 98.10 points or 0.41% to 23,742.90.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

