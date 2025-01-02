Business Standard

Vishnu Prakash bags LoI from Rajasthan Govt

Vishnu Prakash bags LoI from Rajasthan Govt

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Visnhu Prakash R Punglia said that it has received letter of intent (LoI) from Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan for elevation works of Academic Blocks of Fintech Digital Institute, Jodhpur.

The said order is worth Rs 31.34 crore. The announcement came after market hours.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the Central and state government, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.7% to Rs 23.73 crore on 13% increase in net sales to Rs 334.87 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

The counter rose 0.79% to end at Rs 295.10 on Wednesday, 1 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

