Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 1450.76 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 26.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 5505.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5128.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 1450.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1272.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1450.761272.515505.975128.293.905.014.165.0742.0650.62178.78224.04-9.22-4.63-30.2134.54-12.85-0.82-54.7426.28