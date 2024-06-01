According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., We sold a total of 43,218 SUVs in May, a growth of 31% and 71,682 total vehicles, a 17% growth over last year. As we opened bookings on 15th May, we were delighted to receive an overwhelming response for the XUV3XO. Within the first hour of opening bookings, we hit the 50000 mark. The belief that our customers have shown on us reiterate the strong disruptive proposition of XUV3XO. We have started deliveries from 26th May."

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved overall sales of 71,682 in month of May 2024, recording a growth of 17% over last year. Total sales include passenger vehicles sales of 43,218 units, higher by 31% over 32,886 units sold in May 2023. Exports for the month stood at 2671, higher by 2% over last year.