Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 89.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 64.64% to Rs 1.80 crore
Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 89.19% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.64% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.48% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.66% to Rs 18.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.805.09 -65 18.5220.73 -11 OPM %-240.5618.07 --10.1515.92 - PBDT0.840.64 31 2.482.18 14 PBT0.380.21 81 1.000.79 27 NP0.040.37 -89 0.660.83 -20
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

