Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 16% in Dec'24

Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 16% in Dec'24

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra announced that total sales rose 16% to 69,768 units in month of December 2024 compared to 60,188 units in December 2023.

Total sales include domestic sales of 66,676 units (higher by 14%) and exports of 3,092 units (higher by 70%) in December 2024.

The company recorded 18% growth in passenger vehicle sales at 41,424 units while commercial vehicle sales rose 9% to 25,252 units.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, We sold 41424 SUVs, a growth of 18% and 69768 total vehicles, a growth of 16% in December. The year ended on a high, as we became the only Indian auto company to attain the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status within the Auto Sector. The DJSI ranking is one of the most respected global benchmarks for ESG performance, covering over 13,000 companies across various industries and we are ranked 1st among all global auto OEMs.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

M&M gains as sales climb 16% YoY to 69,768 units in Dec'24

M&M gains as sales climb 16% YoY to 69,768 units in Dec'24

Easy Trip Planners appoints Rikant Pittie as CEO

Easy Trip Planners appoints Rikant Pittie as CEO

Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Dhani Services board OKs fund raising via convertible warrants

Dhani Services board OKs fund raising via convertible warrants

Barometers trade sideways; realty shares decline for 4th day

Barometers trade sideways; realty shares decline for 4th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon