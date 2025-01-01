Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhani Services board OKs fund raising via convertible warrants

Dhani Services board OKs fund raising via convertible warrants

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Dhani Services informed that its board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 406.35 crore through issue of warrants convertible into fully paid-up equity shares.

The company will issue upto 4,50,00,000 warrants convertible into equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares at an exercise price of Rs 90.30 (including a premium of Rs 88.30) each equity share to promoter group entities of the company, subject to receipt of necessary approvals, if and to the extent required.

Dhani Services has transferred its stock broking business, including depository and other related ancillary services.

The company reported net profit of Rs 15.91 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 105.49 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income rose 0.4% YoY to Rs 113.24 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

The scrip rose 0.125 to Rs 94 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade sideways; realty shares decline for 4th day

Barometers trade sideways; realty shares decline for 4th day

Bajaj Auto declines after domestic two-wheeler sales fall 19% YoY in Dec'24

Bajaj Auto declines after domestic two-wheeler sales fall 19% YoY in Dec'24

Escorts Kubota slides after tractor sales volume slips 11% YoY in dec'24

Escorts Kubota slides after tractor sales volume slips 11% YoY in dec'24

Dynacons gains on bagging Rs 280 crore IT Infrastructure project for Canara Bank

Dynacons gains on bagging Rs 280 crore IT Infrastructure project for Canara Bank

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon