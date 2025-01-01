Business Standard

Easy Trip Planners appoints Rikant Pittie as CEO

Easy Trip Planners appoints Rikant Pittie as CEO

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners informed that its board has approved appointment of Rikant Pittie as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 1 January 2025.

Pittie is graduate from Kurukshetra University, Ambala and has approximately 15 years of experience in the travel, tourism, HR and Technology. He has been featured under the coveted list of 40 under 40 by Fortune India. He is brother of Nishant Pitti and Prashant Pitti (promoter & promoter group).

Further, Nishant Pitti, CEO of the Company has tendered his resignation effective from 1 January 2025, due to his personal reasons.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

 

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip declined 0.19% to Rs 15.84 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

