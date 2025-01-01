Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 37938 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5301 shares

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 January 2025.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 37938 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5301 shares. The stock increased 8.75% to Rs.802.80. Volumes stood at 6875 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68021 shares. The stock increased 11.14% to Rs.353.55. Volumes stood at 12677 shares in the last session.

 

TVS Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 1959 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock lost 9.80% to Rs.9,540.00. Volumes stood at 409 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 350 pts to 78,500; Cons dur, financial, FMCG stks gain

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra sinking in debt but CM Chandrababu Naidu's wealth is growing: YSRCP

Rohit Sharma

Gill in or Rohit out? India's tough Playing 11 choice for 5th Test vs AUS

US Senate

LIVE: US imposes sanctions on Russian, Iranian groups over disinformation targeting American voters

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Awami League may contest elections unless banned, says Bangladesh CEC

SJVN Ltd saw volume of 15.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.27% to Rs.110.95. Volumes stood at 7.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd witnessed volume of 22846 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6613 shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.1,295.90. Volumes stood at 5968 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dhani Services board OKs fund raising via convertible warrants

Dhani Services board OKs fund raising via convertible warrants

Barometers trade sideways; realty shares decline for 4th day

Barometers trade sideways; realty shares decline for 4th day

Bajaj Auto declines after domestic two-wheeler sales fall 19% YoY in Dec'24

Bajaj Auto declines after domestic two-wheeler sales fall 19% YoY in Dec'24

Escorts Kubota slides after tractor sales volume slips 11% YoY in dec'24

Escorts Kubota slides after tractor sales volume slips 11% YoY in dec'24

Dynacons gains on bagging Rs 280 crore IT Infrastructure project for Canara Bank

Dynacons gains on bagging Rs 280 crore IT Infrastructure project for Canara Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon