Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

On private placement basis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 25,000 Unsecured, Subordinated (Tier II), Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures with the face value of Rs. 1,00,000 per debenture issued at a discount (multiple pricing) plus accrued interest with effective yield (XIRR) at 8.27% aggregating to subscription amount of Rs. 255,34,86,175/-for a residual tenor of 9 years & 255 days from the date of allotment on private placement basis to the identified investors.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

