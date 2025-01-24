Vishnu Chemicals gains after Q3 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Business Standard

Vishnu Chemicals added 1.14% to Rs 429 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 65.73% to Rs 34.39 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 20.75 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 22.28% YoY to Rs 371.22 crore in during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 64.09% to Rs 44.42 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 27.07 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 17.53% to Rs 329.78 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 280.0 crore posted in same quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 180.25 crore (up 40.88%), cost of consumables was at Rs 48.04 crore (up 14.06% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 17.56 crore (up 13.51% YoY), during the period under review.

 

Vishnu Chemicals manufactures a wide range of chemicals. The company's products include Sodium Dichromate, Potassium Dichromate, Basic Chromium Sulphate and Yellow Sodium Sulphate, Chromic Acid, White Sodium Sulphate, Saccharin and Sodium Saccharin.

