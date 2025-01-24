Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cyient Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2025.

Cyient Ltd crashed 21.95% to Rs 1368 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12901 shares in the past one month.

 

Jupiter Wagons Ltd lost 9.66% to Rs 429.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd tumbled 8.99% to Rs 998.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55233 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 330 pts, Nifty below 23,100 amid volatile trade; Smallcaps fall 3%

Australian Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton semi-final match underway

Lupin Pharma

Lupin receives USFDA approval to market its generic HIV medications

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat to separate after 20 years of marriage?

medical devices

IMQ Group sets up JV in India to test medical devices, electrical products

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd plummeted 7.33% to Rs 1131.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16145 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shed 6.81% to Rs 1251. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9473 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vishnu Chemicals gains after Q3 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Vishnu Chemicals gains after Q3 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Nippon Life PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 295 crore in Q3 FY25

Nippon Life PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 295 crore in Q3 FY25

Achyut Ghatak takes charge Director (Technical) of Coal India

Achyut Ghatak takes charge Director (Technical) of Coal India

EFC (I) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

EFC (I) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon