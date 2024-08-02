Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 380 cr

On private placement basis

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 3,560 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures with the face value of Rs. 10,00,000, per debenture issued at a discount of Rs. 5,498.1939 per debenture and accrued interest of Rs. 72,956.2842 per debenture, aggregating to subscription amount of Rs. 380,01,50,801.48, on private placement basis.