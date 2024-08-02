Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 380 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
On private placement basis
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 3,560 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures with the face value of Rs. 10,00,000, per debenture issued at a discount of Rs. 5,498.1939 per debenture and accrued interest of Rs. 72,956.2842 per debenture, aggregating to subscription amount of Rs. 380,01,50,801.48, on private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

GST demand order for Eicher Motors reduced to Rs 27 crore on appeal

Titan Q1 results: Net profit declines 5% to Rs 715 crore, misses estimates

Brand battles at Paris Olympics: Unauthorised athlete images spark storm

Funds not deposited by IIHL for bankrupt firm Reliance Capital buy: CoC

Latest LIVE: Private member resolution seeking repeal of NEET, NTA introduced in RS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon