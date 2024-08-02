Business Standard
Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 02 2024
Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 14.88 crore
Net Loss of Indiabulls Enterprises reported to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.8815.03 -1 OPM %7.1234.26 -PBDT0.924.81 -81 PBT-2.970 0 NP-3.39-1.12 -203
Aug 02 2024

