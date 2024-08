At meeting held on 02 August 2024

The Board of Kirloskar Brothers at its meeting held on 02 August 2024 has approved the sale of its entire stake in The Kolhapur Steel (TKSL), a 'non-material wholly owned subsidiary' of the Company to Karad Projects And Motors (KPML) a 'material wholly owned subsidiary' of the Company, for a consideration of Rs. 10.76 crore.