Arvind Fashions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 954.84 croreNet profit of Arvind Fashions reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 954.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 866.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales954.84866.68 10 OPM %12.1010.79 -PBDT84.8568.76 23 PBT23.5914.12 67 NP1.32-16.43 LP
