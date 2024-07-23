Business Standard
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 38.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 20.44% to Rs 4315.52 crore
Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 38.74% to Rs 497.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 358.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 4315.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3583.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4315.523583.20 20 OPM %61.1558.02 -PBDT737.29549.16 34 PBT661.47482.80 37 NP497.66358.69 39
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

