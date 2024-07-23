Sales rise 20.44% to Rs 4315.52 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 38.74% to Rs 497.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 358.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 4315.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3583.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4315.523583.2061.1558.02737.29549.16661.47482.80497.66358.69