SRF consolidated net profit declines 29.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of SRF declined 29.80% to Rs 252.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 359.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 3402.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3288.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3402.233288.9717.7421.17532.14642.38343.98485.77252.22359.29