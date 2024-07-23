G G Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 267.97% to Rs 69.73 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of G G Engineering reported to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 267.97% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.69.7318.95-3.334.85-1.630.52-1.770.45-2.180.34