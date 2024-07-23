Business Standard
G G Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 267.97% to Rs 69.73 crore
Net loss of G G Engineering reported to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 267.97% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales69.7318.95 268 OPM %-3.334.85 -PBDT-1.630.52 PL PBT-1.770.45 PL NP-2.180.34 PL
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

