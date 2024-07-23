Business Standard
Asi Industries standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 34.40 crore
Net profit of Asi Industries declined 8.27% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 34.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.4035.55 -3 OPM %10.0314.21 -PBDT6.676.83 -2 PBT5.525.51 0 NP3.884.23 -8
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

