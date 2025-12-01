Monday, December 01, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of November 2025 stood at 2232 vehicles, a y-o-y growth of 57%.

Mahindra's Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra (SML).

According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman - SML, President - Aerospace, Defence, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, The CV industry marked a robust recovery in November buoyed by GST cut leading to improved customer sentiment and increased affordability. Mahindra Truck & Bus business clocked a 57% growth compared to the same month last year aided by improvements across all segments. We expect industry to continue its momentum in coming months.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DreamFolks gains on move to acquire majority stake in ETT

DreamFolks gains on move to acquire majority stake in ETT

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 92,670 units in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 92,670 units in Nov'25

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 30% YoY in Nov'25

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 30% YoY in Nov'25

Wockhardt surges after receiving US FDA approval for antibiotic drug Zaynich

Wockhardt surges after receiving US FDA approval for antibiotic drug Zaynich

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon