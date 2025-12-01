Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra sells 92,670 units in Nov'25

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra reported total sales of 92,670 units in month of November 2025 compared to 78,202 units in November 2024, recording a growth of 19%.

Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 56,336 units (up 22% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 33,411 units (up 14%) in November 2025.

Total sales include domestic sales of 89,747 units (up 19% YoY) and exports of 2923 units (up 5% YoY).

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, In November, we achieved SUV sales of 56,336 units, a growth of 22%. The total vehicle sales stand at 92,670 units, a 19% year-on-year growth. We also celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Electric Origin SUVs and launched India's first authentic Electric Origin 7-seater SUV - the XEV 9S - along with the world's first Formula E-themed special edition SUV, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

