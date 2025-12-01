Monday, December 01, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India October IIP slows to 0.4%

India October IIP slows to 0.4%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Official data today showed Indias IIP growth rate for the month of October 2025 is 0.4 percent, which was 4.0 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of September 2025. The slow growth in the month could be attributed to less number of working days because of a number of festivals in the month including Dussehra, Dipawali and Chhath, the ministry data suggested. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of October 2025 are (-) 1.8 percent, 1.8 percent and (-) 6.9 percent respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces change in senior management

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces change in senior management

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 92,670 units in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 92,670 units in Nov'25

INR sinks to new lifetime low against dollar; Oct IIP slows to 0.4%

INR sinks to new lifetime low against dollar; Oct IIP slows to 0.4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon