Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 908.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.76% to Rs 13.12 croreNet profit of Majestic Auto rose 908.12% to Rs 75.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.76% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.1216.15 -19 OPM %12.6545.02 -PBDT13.7512.27 12 PBT11.329.98 13 NP75.717.51 908
