Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 39.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.99% to Rs 126.03 croreNet profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 39.05% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 126.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales126.03106.81 18 OPM %8.288.33 -PBDT9.707.00 39 PBT8.696.25 39 NP6.414.61 39
