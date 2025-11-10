Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 39.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 39.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 17.99% to Rs 126.03 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 39.05% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 126.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales126.03106.81 18 OPM %8.288.33 -PBDT9.707.00 39 PBT8.696.25 39 NP6.414.61 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

